High schoolers help remove more than 30,000 pounds of trash from lake

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — This weekend, five local high school fishing teams and one local business worked to remove more than 30,000 pounds of trash from the banks of Percy Priest Lake.

Tennessee BASS Nation (TBN) and Tennessee Conservation organized a local trash pick-up “tournament,” enticing student anglers with TN Promise hours. Altogether, 65 people came out to help clean up on Saturday.

The group worked alongside TBN and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Officers to remove 33,322 pounds of trash from the banks of Percy Priest Lake. The waste removed consisted of alcohol and beer bottles, hundreds of tires, TVs, microwaves, buoys, mattresses, recliners, couches, appliances, automotive batteries, and a porta-potty.

The tournament was based on the total weight of the trash collected. After each load was weighed, the top two teams were Music City Bass with 15,867 pounds and Mt. Juliet Fishing with 9,008 pounds.

“I am very proud of the turnout we had given the weather conditions,” Coach Jason Winn, with Music City Bass, said. “We had 26 anglers that worked all day in the rain. This was a very rewarding and eye-opening experience.”

