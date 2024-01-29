By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Jan. 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Renowned artist Damon Brown infuses his signature style into the latest Starbucks drinkware collection, celebrating Black culture and community with each inspired piece. From his early days, enthralled by the vivid world of cartoons and superheroes, through the dynamic storytelling of Japanese anime and the raw energy of urban art, Brown’s creative journey has been as colorful as his palette. Educated at Washington State University, his return to Seattle marked a renaissance of public art and design, notably his mural at the city’s heart and his commemorative design for Starbucks’ 50th anniversary.

In his latest venture, Brown joins the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series, bringing to life a collection that transcends Black History Month and enriches the everyday. His drinkware collection, available from January 30 in Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada, is a homage to community. The pieces feature pedestrians in a shared space, inviting the viewer to join in their journey.

Brown’s color choices—a calming blend of pale blue, green, and cream—nod to the 60s while subtly shifting from the traditional Black art palette to a contemporary vision. His designs marry modern shapes and movement with cultural hairstyles and textures, offering a fresh perspective on classic imagery.

The collection showcases three unique drinkware items, each branded with ‘Creative Lou’—a nod to Brown’s childhood moniker. They are not just vessels for coffee but symbols of representation, connection, and the shared spaces of our communities.

Starbucks’ commitment to celebrating Black voices year-round resonates with Brown’s artistic mission. Through their Black Partner Network and other initiatives, Starbucks supports the African American Mayors Association, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, NAACP, and the National Urban League, all while advancing civil rights and economic growth. The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program, propelled by partner nominations, has granted nearly $1.7 million, supporting over 1,000 nonprofits that enrich communities across North America.

This feature article for Houston Style Magazine is crafted with up-to-date SEO optimization, ensuring that readers seeking inspiring stories of art, community, and corporate responsibility will find a narrative that both informs and uplifts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.