18-year-old escapee wanted for deadly laundromat shooting

MEDFORD, Oregon (KPTV) — Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who recently escaped from Oregon Youth Authority custody and is suspected of a deadly shooting in Medford on Saturday, according to the Medford Police Department.

Authorities said several tactical police units spent Sunday searching for Jesus Armando Pena Jr.

On Saturday just before 6 p.m., 51-year-old Justin William Keaton was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside Weldon’s Laundromat on Crater Lake Avenue.

Following an initial investigation, detectives identified Pena as a suspect in the shooting. He recently escaped from Oregon Youth Authority custody and has been in the Medford area for a short while, police said.

On Sunday morning, detectives and technical police officers served a search warrant at at Fairmount Street address but did not find Pena. Then, on Sunday afternoon, a second search warrant was served at an address on Thomas Road. Again, they did not find him.

