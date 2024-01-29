10-year-old creates nonprofit to give back to her community

By Samantha Boring

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — A 10-year-old from Raytown is giving back to others through a nonprofit she founded.

It’s called ‘CIRCUL KC’ and it was founded by Catalina Campos.

Catalina has been volunteering since she was 3 years old and, with the help of her mom, recently started up her own nonprofit to continue her work.

Through CIRCUL KC she’s helping animals, veterans, and seniors.

On Saturday, she held her first ‘Grandparents Closet’ at Armour Oaks Senior Living Community.

Her mom, Jackie Lehnert, and her friends and family all came together to volunteer and open up the senior citizen’s free shop. They’ve been gathering clothes, shoes, medical supplies, makeup, and much more to help seniors who might not be able to afford the things they need.

“It feels good, I love seeing them smile and be happy,” said Catalina. “There’s a lady who had to drive an hour and 30 minutes over here cause she needed socks and underwear.”

They are looking to hold the Grandparents Closet event every quarter. They are always looking for volunteers and ways to get more youth involved.

