Warrant says driver smelled of alcohol after hitting stalled vehicle in Lake Elmo, killing 5-year-old girl

LAKE ELMO, Minnesota (WCCO) — The man who crashed into a stalled car in Lake Elmo on Saturday, killing a 5-year-old girl, may have been under the influence of alcohol, investigative documents reveal.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car was stalled in the left lane of eastbound Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue when another driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, hit the vehicle from behind while traveling at “highway speeds.”

There were two children in the stalled vehicle, a 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, along with their dad, a 43-year-old man from St. Paul, who had been driving the vehicle. The girl, Morgan Rae Petersen, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died, while the injuries to the other two were less serious.

The state patrol filed a search warrant to get a blood sample from the driver, saying he smelled like alcohol. According to the warrant, the man admitted to law enforcement that he had consumed two beers “earlier.”

In the warrant, the officer noted they were unable to conduct field tests because the ambulance wanted to leave. The man had suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to Regions Hospital.

Morgan’s dad, Chris Petersen, spoke with WCCO about his daughter on Monday, saying he’ll remember how she loved to dress up, sing and dance.

“Five years old and she had a whole life to live ahead of her. If I could trade places with her, I would do it in a second. I’m in my 40s, I’ve lived enough of my life. She didn’t get to experience it. I’m never going to see her graduate. Or have kids or be a grandfather to her kids. It’s really hard,” Petersen said.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed in relation to the crash.

