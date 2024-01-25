Honda Drives the Legacy of Support for HBCUs with Over $550,000 in New Grants

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Honda has taken its commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to new heights with the launch of the “Drive the Legacy” initiative. This multifaceted program, designed to elevate Honda’s longstanding support for HBCUs, encompasses educational and career opportunities, program and infrastructure support, outreach and advocacy, and unique experiences celebrating HBCU culture.

As part of this initiative, Honda is injecting over $550,000 in new financial grants for the 2023-2024 academic year. The company aims to not only provide critical funding but also to attract top talent to Honda careers. Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., expressed Honda’s dedication, stating, “Drive the Legacy builds on the special relationship that has developed between Honda and HBCUs and will serve as the foundation for new opportunities we can create for students and the HBCU community.”

Honda has been a positive force for over three decades, impacting the lives of nearly 300,000 HBCU students and awarding over $14 million in grants to support education programs and facility improvements. The “Drive the Legacy” initiative is set to further amplify these efforts, collaborating with HBCUs and organizations like the National Urban League and UNCF chapters to implement various grant programs.

One of the notable programs is the Honda Thurgood Marshall College Fund Immersion Experience, which saw 28 HBCU students partake in a unique four-day event hosted by Honda in August 2023. The event provided educational and career development opportunities, allowing students to immerse themselves in Honda’s operations and culture.

Additionally, Honda is launching the DreamCab YouTube series, starting in February. The series, hosted by Nia Symone, features HBCU students taking a ride in a Honda HR-V while participating in an engaging game show. Students can showcase their HBCU pride, answer trivia questions, and stand a chance to win up to $1,000 cash. The series kicks off with Clark Atlanta University.

The return of the Honda x HBCU Mentoring Circle Program in 2024 marks another significant step. The program empowers HBCU students through career exploration, readiness, networking, and peer support. Fourteen students will be selected for mentoring by Honda leaders and HBCU alumni.

Honda’s partnership with the National Urban League’s Business Executive Exchange Program (BEEP) is yet another dimension of its commitment. Through BEEP, Honda leaders visit 10 campuses during the school year, engaging in lectures, panel discussions, and networking events to support college students in career readiness and development.

Honda continues to actively engage its associates in programs like the Alabama A&M University’s STEM Star Scholars Initiative and the Alabama State University – BEST Robotics Hub. This engagement reinforces Honda’s commitment to mentorship, guest lectures, and workshops that provide real-world insights to students.

With foundational programs like the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) and Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), Honda has consistently championed HBCUs. These programs have become pillars of support, celebrating academic excellence and showcasing the talents of HBCU students.

As Honda pioneers the “Drive the Legacy” initiative, the company invites everyone to join in this transformative journey. To stay updated on the latest developments, explore diverse programs, partnerships, and their impact on HBCUs, visit CSR.Honda.com. Honda’s commitment to HBCUs is not just financial; it’s a testament to the enduring legacy of support for education, diversity, and talent development.

About Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

