Harmony Public Schools Earns Top Honors in Texas School Finance

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harmony Public Schools has once again solidified its position as a leader in school finance, receiving the highest accolades from the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO). In the recently announced 2024 awards, TASBO recognized Harmony with both the prestigious Award of Excellence for Financial Management and the Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations.

This dual recognition by TASBO, unveiled on Thursday, January 18, underscores Harmony’s commitment to exemplary purchasing practices and responsible management of public funds. TASBO meticulously evaluated various aspects, including organization, policies and procedures, contract operations, staff training and certification, use of technology, communication, and management of co-operative programs.

Harmony’s Department of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Ebru Akyildiz, will be formally presented with the awards at TASBO’s annual statewide conference, scheduled for February 21 in Houston.

“Effective, efficient, and ethical financial practices are critical to ensuring our schools and students have all the resources they need for success,” emphasized Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay. “Harmony takes pride in being a trailblazer in school finance for Texas public education. We extend our gratitude to our Finance Department for their hard work and responsible practices, as well as our HPS Executive Board, teachers, and team members at campuses statewide for contributing to the operational efficiency of our schools without compromising educational quality.”

Harmony Public Schools achieved the milestone of becoming the first Texas public charter school to receive the TASBO Award of Merit in 2019. Since then, the school system has clinched two additional awards, including the 2024 honors. In 2023, Harmony also became the inaugural Texas public charter school to secure TASBO’s Award of Excellence in Financial Management.

Tracy Ginsburg, TASBO Executive Director, commended the honorees for their efforts in streamlining school purchasing operations, regulatory compliance, and setting benchmarks for optimal utilization of taxpayer dollars. Ginsburg remarked, “These organizations have not only demonstrated their professional acumen by documenting their districts’ policies and procedures but have also shared these best practices with colleagues throughout Texas.”

Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system, operates campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state. With a curriculum emphasizing STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness, Harmony Public Schools remains committed to providing quality education. The school system, including its online-only campus Harmony Virtual Academy, is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year. The upcoming academic year holds significant developments, with Harmony opening its first campus in Midland (Harmony Science Academy-Midland) and witnessing major expansions in Beaumont, Fort Worth, and Katy.

