Funeral services begin for former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

By Nick Starling

DALLAS (KTVT) — Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will lie in state at The Hall of State at Fair Park on Monday.

The trailblazer died on New Year’s Eve at 89 years old.

EBJ as many called her, served the North Texas community for over 50 years, 30 of which were in Congress.

President Joe Biden will travel to Dallas Monday evening to speak at her wake at Concord Church.

“She and i worked together throughout her 30 years in congress, and I’ve always been grateful for her friendship and partnership…” Biden said about Johnson. “Throughout her life, and as the former chair of the congressional black caucus, she was an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure.”

Johnson was the first African American woman to be elected in Dallas County, the first African American woman to become chief psychiatric nurse at the Dallas VA, the first nurse elected to the Texas House, Senate and U.S. House, and first African American woman to chair the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

She said some of her proudest accomplishments were helping UT Arlington and UT Dallas become tier one research universities and also help improve the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Johnson leaves behind a son, three grandsons, and five great grandchildren, including three great granddaughters, two of whom unveiled her portrait in DC.

The public viewing at The Hall of State is from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.

The wake is at Concord Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson’s funeral will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Concord Church.

On Wednesday, there will be a graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

