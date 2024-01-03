Plane crashes into pond in South Carolina critically injuring woman, rescuers say

By Stephanie Moore

COLLETON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A woman was critically injured when her plane crashed into a pond in South Carolina on Tuesday morning, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The plane went down on private property in the 5000 block of Wiggins Road in Colleton County.

Rescuers said the Piper aircraft had just taken off from Beaufort when it suffered mechanical problems and attempted to return to Beaufort.

The property owner on Wiggins Road told rescuers that he was in his yard when he heard the plane strike several trees and watched as it nose-dived into a small pond in his yard.

He advised the engine was not running when the plane struck the tree.

The man said when he found the woman she was unconscious and suffered multiple injuries.

The plane was on the pond’s edge and one wing was ripped off the fuselage, spilling a large amount of fuel into the water and around the scene.

With the assistance of the bystanders, the woman was removed from the aircraft and taken a short distance to meet with a medical helicopter.

The woman was flown from the scene to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

