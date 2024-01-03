‘He’s still shooting’: Milwaukee woman captures hourslong standoff on camera

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot Tuesday morning during a tactical situation in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman confirmed.

Norman said the 38-year-old officer was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they responded to the home near 18th and Fairmount for a report of a domestic violence-related subject with a gun. When officers approached the front of the residence, the suspect fired shots at the officers, then refused to surrender. Four children were also inside the residence.

One woman live-streamed the entire standoff on her Facebook page.

“When I pulled up, the man was at the door with the rifle,” said Nakeida Bush.

Bush was across the street at her cousin’s house when the chaos started. She grabbed her phone and went live on Facebook.

“It looked like he was just going to go in the house and shut the door. Which he did go in the house and shut the door. But then, as they started to come toward the house, he just opened fire,” Bush said.

Bush captured the first round of gunfire on camera. Police said the 25-year-old suspect fired first.

In the terrifying moments, Bush kept live-streaming. Her video showed smoke in the air. A short time later, there was more gunfire from the back of the duplex.

“He’s still shooting. He’s still, he’s still shooting, y’all,” Bush said in her Facebook live video.

As police returned fire, investigators said one of the suspect’s rounds hit an officer in the leg.

“I just kind of like fell to the floor because it just. I just really started crying. It just shocked me. I wasn’t expecting him to do that,” Bush said.

The officer, with more than 16 years of service, is expected to survive.

Police said the gunman went back inside, refusing to surrender with four kids in the home.

After hours of negotiations, the suspect released the children and surrendered.

Bush was still live-streaming when two children walked outside to waiting officers.

“I hate that they, you know, could see that. Because who knows what was going through their head. They was probably in there crying,” Bush said.

The man also released the other two children.

He surrendered to officers and police took him into custody.

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Division leads the investigation and will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District attorney.

