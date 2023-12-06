The origin story of Uncle Grandpa

By Randall Newsome

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — When you first spot the man known around Baltimore as Uncle Grandpa, you may notice that he’s a man who appears to be moving gingerly in his golden years.

On Sunday’s he can be seen sporting a classic kangol hat, shades a walking cane and Ravens gear, to support his favorite team.

What you’ll also get to see, if you watch him long enough, is a sudden burst of dance moves and that cane he walks with becomes a twirling baton that becomes a part of what you begin to realize is a routine fit for an audience.

“Most people don’t see it coming and that’s the excitement for me, just to get the responses [and] blind reactions; it’s an adrenaline rush,” he says.

“Well see, what people don’t realize, you know when I’m doing my thing you can never tell that I need it but after it’s all said and done the lower back kinda tightens up, got a little disk issue,” he added.

Well Wayne Tyrell Reese, who doubles as Uncle Grandpa, can actually track the success back to the exact moment.

While being stuck at a Denver airport he remembers getting restless and then an idea popped up into his head. He then presented the gate agent with a question.

“Would you like some entertainment? She just kind of did a pause like ‘yea, sure.’ I said wait one second, be right back.”

Reese went to the bathroom and out came Uncle Grandpa.

While surrounded by complete strangers, he dropped his first viral dance video.

“There is no person on the face of this earth more confident than uncle grandpa. You can’t tell him nothing,” Wayne laughed.

But he admits that’s what he admires how Uncle Grandpa handles the crowds; whether they love him or not.

“You’re subject to criticism and negativity and all that and it does not phase him at all,” he added.

Uncle Grandpa has made such an impact with highlighting the club dance scene in Charm City, he’s also been inducted to the Bmore Than Dance Hall of Fame; the organization that hosts the King of Baltimore competition.

Wayne hopes in the future he gets the call to perform during a Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium, but until then he just wants to reach as many people as he can with his positive energy.

You can follow Uncle Grandpa on Instagram or Facebook or TikTok at @unclegrandpa_onone.

