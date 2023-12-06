Former Massachusetts teacher pleads guilty to possessing child porn

By Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A former teacher in Massachusetts pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography during an appearance in Worcester’s federal court on Monday.

Vincent Kiejzo, 36, used to work as a second-grade teacher at Memorial Elementary School in Milford. He was arrested and charged in September 2020 and indicted by a federal grand jury the following month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that during a search of Kiejzo’s Milford home in September 2020, authorities found a USB drive plugged into a television that contained links to websites dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors. Federal prosecutors said the USB drive also contained well over 6,000 images of child pornography, including images that involved infants.

Kiejzo remains in custody, and U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman scheduled sentencing for April 4, 2024.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.