Curry County sheriff dies at law enforcement academy

By Nick Catlin

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KOAT) — Curry County Sheriff Michael Reeves has died, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeves was at training for the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Reeves has been in law enforcement for decades and worked for these agencies during his career: The Clovis Police Department, the Aztec Police Department, the University of New Mexico Police Department and the state Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff served for Curry County for 16 years before retiring as the undersheriff. Reeves was elected in Curry County during the 2022 election and was sworn into his sheriff role on Jan. 1, 2023.

Undersheriff Michael Brockett will serve as the sheriff of Curry County until another may be appointed.

