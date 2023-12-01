Tucson-based Lisa Frank on TikTok: “We’re baaack”

By Madison Thomas , Brooke Chau

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — It may be possible the old Lisa Frank factory located near Valencia and Country Club on the Southside may be reopening in some capacity.

The factory was built in 1996 and eventually closed in 2013.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, a video was posted to the official Lisa Frank Tiktok account showing two Lisa Frank characters standing in front of the company’s Tucson warehouse. The TikTok post is captioned, “We’re baaaack” and includes the hashtag “#lisafrankwarehouse”

The warehouse still remains listed online as available to lease by Cushman and Wakefield. According to the listing, the warehouse is 300,855 square feet, with up to 200,000 square feet available to lease.

The warehouse appears to be freshly painted and undergoing some exterior improvements.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Lisa Frank company, but has not received a response.

