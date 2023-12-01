Piece of metal crashes through windshield, hits driver in head on Route 20 in Weston, Massachusetts, police say
By Veronica Haynes
WESTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts driver was injured Thursday afternoon when a piece of metal crashed through her windshield and hit her in the head, according to Weston police.
Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan said a 35-year-old woman was driving on Route 20 just before 1 p.m. when the piece of metal crashed through her windshield, hitting her. She was then rear-ended by another vehicle.
The woman suffered a severe laceration to her head and was taken to Lahey Hospital, police said.
Police are reviewing surveillance, trying to determine where the debris came from. Officers believe the object — possibly part of the suspension of a large vehicle — may have been struck by another vehicle, sending it airborne and crashing into the windshield.
Another driver reported hitting a piece of debris that caused a flat tire.
No other injuries were reported.
