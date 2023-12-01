Body camera video shows man walked off the job during arrest on child sex charges

By Jatara McGee

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A Clermont County man is on suicide watch and being housed separately following his arrest on 44 sex crime charges.

Union Township police body camera footage released to WLWT Thursday shows Monte Cecil, 60, walking off his job in handcuffs. The arrest in mid-November led to a 44-count indictment this week. The investigation began when a 10-year-old girl was using Cecil’s phone and told her parents she saw a photo of herself sleeping, and a man’s naked body parts were also in the photo.

Cecil’s charges include rape of a child, gross sexual imposition and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Prosecutors said Cecil violated children and adults and used a hidden camera to film people using his toilet and shower. They also said Cecil would sometimes give a 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old girl melatonin when they slept at his house and would take graphic photos of them once they were asleep.

“He does not have a record. He’s got allegations of sexual nature stemming all the way back to 1991. It’s our position that this is not the first time he’s offended. It’s the first time he’s been caught,” Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo said. “There’s a computer still outstanding at state patrol. They’re gonna examine it. We don’t know what else they’re going to find.”

The Clermont County sheriff’s office said due to the nature of the allegations against Cecil, he is being housed separately from the general population in the jail. He is also on suicide watch, which means deputies are required to check on him every ten minutes. Cecil also wears a green jumpsuit that stands out to corrections officers and is very resistant to tearing to protect inmates from attempting to harm themselves.

A judge set Cecil’s bond at $1 million. His next court date is December 13.

