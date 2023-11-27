Man shoots 3 people, then himself, at rural homeless camp

By WRAL News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

North Carolina (WRAL News) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that four people found shot to death in the woods of rural North Carolina on Sunday morning were victims of a triple-homicide, followed by a suicide.

Captain Eric Pope says deputies were dispatched to reports of shots fired near the end of Tanner Lane in Autryville around 9:22 a.m. Deputies discovered the bodies of two men and two women in a homeless camp.

There were at least three bodies exposed outside their tent, and three of the bodies had multiple gunshot wounds. One body appeared to only have one gunshot wound.

A woman who owns the land said she heard 10 gunshots. She told WRAL News that the people involved were Carrie and Daniel Green, a brother and sister who had been staying with their mother, but who had been kicked out a few weeks ago. The woman who owns the land said they allowed them to stay on her property. The other two people involved, she said, are the boyfriend and girlfriend of the brother and sister.

The victims, all from Autryville, were identified as:

Daniel Jay Wiltshire, age 44 Amber Rae King, age 43 Carrie Nichole Trampel, age 41 The deceased suspect is identified as Dwane Paul Miller, age 41, or Marysville, WA.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Miller and Trampel had ongoing domestic violence issues. Material located at the scene indicates that all four of the deceased had been residing in the tents for several weeks.

Residents in the neighborhood overheard a verbal altercation prior to hearing gunshots.

WRAL News received numerous calls about the scene, where a large gathering of law enforcement were gathered. Multiple Sampson County sheriff vehicles were on the scene, as well as one NC State Highway Patrol vehicle.

Deputies are investigating the deaths, but they have not yet shared exactly how the individuals died – just that they believe it’s a murder-suicide at this point. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.