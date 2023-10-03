Skip to Content
Caught on video: New Jersey man crashes into police station while blasting “Welcome to the Jungle”

    INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WCBS) — A New Jersey man is facing charges after he was caught on video crashing his SUV into a police station.

Police say 34-year-old John Hargreaves was blasting the song “Welcome to the Jungle” when he slammed into the station back on Sept. 20 in Independence Township.

Surveillance video shows him get out of the vehicle with his arms over his head.

Just minutes before, prosecutors say Hargreaves also drove into the garage door of a nearby home.

No one was hurt.

