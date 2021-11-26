Volunteers building wheelchair ramps for Wisconsin parade attack victims

By WISN Staff

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — A group of caring volunteers is helping to make the return home a little easier for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

“My wife, (is) feeling better. She’s a really strong lady,” said Rigoberto Perez, whose wife and daughter were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Perez was on his way to visit his wife, Romelia, and then his 11-year-old daughter, Camila, both seriously hurt and still hospitalized but in different hospitals.

“I’m crying a lot. I’m not feeling good. Go see my wife. Go see my daughter, too hard for me,” Perez said.

Romelia, who is in an Oconomowoc hospital, has multiple fractures and is facing several surgeries.

Camila is being treated at Children’s Wisconsin for a fractured femur and head injuries.

“Camila, she’s a lot better now. She’s crying a lot. She loves mom and she loves papa. And papa, momma not there. She’s not feeling good. She needs the mom,” Perez said.

But their long road to recovery was made just a bit easier Wednesday.

A team of local craftsmen is volunteering their time to build wheelchair ramps at the homes of injured victims.

“I just wanted to do one ramp at first, out of my own pocket. And it’s turned into — we’re doing them all,” said Brock Held of the Nameless Builders Project.

Held, a contractor, is organizing the effort, calling it the Nameless Builders Project to help ease the burden on families, like the Perez family.

“We’re very thankful for everyone who is a part of this,” said Alondra Perez, Rigoberto’s niece.

“What do you think when you see this going on?” WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked her.

“Waukesha is a very strong community. We’re a small city, but when this happened, everyone just came together,” Alondra Perez said.

Home Deport donated all of the building materials for this project and several other area businesses are donating hardware and other materials.

Held said the goal is to help as many families in need as possible.

“We’re just going to get it done and keep moving on. Move forward,” Held said.

There are plans in the works for up to three more ramps.

The Delafield Home Depot has already committed to supplying building materials for at least the next one and maybe more.

Ace Hardware and Bliffert Lumber in Waukesha and other businesses have also donated.

Held and the Nameless Builders said they welcome any help they can get.

