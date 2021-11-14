2 arrested after found with drug paraphernalia, ramming sheriff’s patrol car in Oregon

By KPTV Staff

TROUTDALE, Oregon (KPTV) — Two suspects are in custody after Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies found them passed out in a car, they tried to drive away and then rammed a patrol cruiser on Saturday afternoon in Troutdale.

Sheriff’s deputies said at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, they saw a suspicious car in a Motel 6 parking lot on Northwest Frontage Road in Troutdale. The car had extensive body damage and no license plates. They noticed two adults passed out inside with drug paraphernalia in plain view.

When deputies knocked on the window to check on the people, the man in the driver’s seat immediately woke up, put the car in reverse and started to turn. One of the deputies was almost crushed between the suspect vehicle and a parked car. The suspect then drove into the front of the parked patrol cruiser in an attempt to escape deputies.

The suspect’s car became stuck on the push bumper of the patrol cruiser and the suspects refused to leave their car. After several minutes of verbal commands and the arrival of a K9 on the scene, the two occupants surrendered and were taken into custody.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Brandon James Antonio Lopez and 22-year-old Alexis Ramsland. They found a loaded gun and a recently stolen catalytic converter in the car.

Lopez was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges and warrants out of Clackamas and Yamhill counties.

Ramsland was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges.

