Washington County woman shares story of fighting breast cancer while pregnant

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A Donora woman found out she had breast cancer just after finding out she was pregnant with her first child.

Nikki Williams and her husband, Andrew, are the proud parents of 9-month-old Asher now.

Williams and her doctors worked out exactly what kind of chemotherapy would be safest for her to get while she was pregnant.

While there was a small risk to the fetus, Williams decided the treatment would mean she could be around for their son for many years to come.

Williams’ strong message to all women, pregnant or not, is to do monthly breast self-exams.

Despite the fact that she has a family history of breast cancer and is tested frequently, Williams said it was a self-exam that spotted the lump.

She said early detection saved her life.

