2 shot during church service

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Two people were shot at a church in Mobile on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at Amity Missionary Baptist Church on St. Stephens Road.

According to Deacon Thomas Young, the church was celebrating its 100th anniversary when the shots rang out. Young said most of the congregation was in the back of the building and took cover.

According to police, a woman shot a man after the church service. The woman also had a gunshot wound. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators labeled the shooting as a ‘domestic incident.’

No names have been released.

