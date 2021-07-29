Suspected serial con-artist accused of pretending to be a Walmart manager to steal cash

CNN - Regional

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A suspected serial con-artist locked up tight in Mobile Metro Jail after Mobile Police said she pulled another fast one.

Jamie Brown is accused of pretending to be a Beltline Walmart manager and convincing a new employee to hand over a bunch of cash. Mobile Police said Saturday, Brown told the new employee she was doing a money drop and needed all the large bills in the employee’s drawer. Police said when Brown got her hands on the cash, she walked out. Officers caught up to her two days later and charged her with theft.

FOX10 News did some digging and uncovered similar allegations against Brown across Louisiana and possibly Mississippi.

In 2018, Hammond Police put out a be on the lookout for a woman pretending to be a manager at a Walmart there. Police said she cleaned out a cashier after asking for the cash to make a deposit, but instead, she drove away with the money.

Then in 2019, St. Charles Parish detectives said Brown did the same thing at a Walmart there. A month later in St. Mary Parish, investigators said Brown stole $3,000 through a scam at a store there.

Jail records show the 38 year old is from Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Brown also has a warrant out of Scott County, Mississippi for Grand Larceny.

