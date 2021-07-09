Pranksters crash North Las Vegas city council meeting, pronounce ‘bro-mance’

CNN - Regional

By MATT KLING

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Things got pretty interested last night during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting.

Their names are Chad and J.T. They’ve got tank tops on and said they just came from the Cosmopolitan pool. Things really got wacky when they stepped up to the mic.

“J.T. is my soulmate, the depth of our love is equal to any other couple, and we’ve been through stuff together you know we’ve had our loses and our fights, like the time he finished a puzzle I had been working on without me, yeah we got passed it and ended up crushing a thousand piece…together while getting hammered, it was really sick,” Chad said.

Chad started by asking the council to formally recognize his bro-mance as legally bonding, claiming bros should have the same protections and rights as a married couple. Then, it was J.T.’s turn.

“Our relationship, is kind, and patient, and shredded,” J.T. said. “And that’s what I want in a partner and I think a dank friendship like that, deserves the same recognition and benefits that any other married couple would get.”

Chad and J.T. have been crashing city council parties across the country for years and have even been features on the Ellen Show.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.