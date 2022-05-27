The Fed’s favorite inflation measure fell in April, but prices are still uncomfortably high
CNN
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
Another key tracker of consumer prices took a breather in April, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
The price index measuring Personal Consumption Expenditures rose by 6.3% year over year in April. It was a slower pace than in March.
Stripping out more volatile items like food and energy, core PCE inflation, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of consumer prices, rose by 4.9% over the same period, slightly less than in March.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
