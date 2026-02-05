Free Mental Health Counseling Now Available to City College Students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – As part of Santa Barbara City College's School of Extended Learning (SEL), students can now receive one-on-one mental health counseling at no cost for the first time ever.

Counseling and referrals to resources will now be available to students on both Schott and Wake campuses assist students with a wide variety of issues, both personal and academic. The college says the services aim to help students with coping/stress management skills, emotional support, and general life management skills.

“The mental health counseling will help SEL students enrich and enhance their personal lives and personal growth, which will then advance them in achieving their educational goals,” said Monica Campbell, Director of SBCC’s School of Extended Learning.

Students can access these services by visiting the SBCC Mental Health Counseling Department, call (805) 898-8190, or emailing at selmentalhealthcounseling@pipeline.sbcc.edu

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

