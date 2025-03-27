How California Is Fighting Senior Hunger with 22 Million Meals

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — As more California seniors fall into poverty, many are struggling to get the nutrition they need. For 50 years, the state’s Department of Aging has worked to change that.

Through two flagship programs — congregate meals served at community centers and home-delivered meals — the department and its partners served more than 22 million meals last year alone.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the number of adults living in poverty — about 15 percent statewide,” said Susan DeMarois, director of the California Department of Aging. “For older adults with low incomes, meals are essential — they’re vital.”

In a bustling kitchen at Jewish Family Service LA, Chef Hector and his team prepare over a thousand meals a day with care and precision. From mushroom soup to steak fajitas, each dish is crafted to meet dietary needs specific to those over 60.

“Our home-delivered meals program for homebound seniors is critical to making sure that people get the food they need to stay healthy,” said Eli Veitzer, CEO of Jewish Family Service LA.

The meals not only nourish the body but also offer vital social interaction, even for those receiving just a few deliveries per week.

“Even if someone is receiving a home-delivered meal just three times a week, it’s an opportunity to interact with the person delivering the meal,” said DeMarois.

Nutritionist Siri Perlman helps design meals that meet strict dietary guidelines. “We offer a variety of proteins and colorful fruits and vegetables, which provide different vitamins, minerals, and fiber — all of which are essential for sugar control and overall health,” she said.

But the programs go beyond nutrition. At centers across the state, shared meals foster community and connection — two things that are just as important for healthy aging.

“I love to welcome people with a smile and make them feel at home,” said 74-year-old Leonard Shapiro, who now volunteers alongside his wife. “Some people that come here are lonely. When they come here, they find a community.”

Mariana Jimenez, who lives alone, visits regularly for the meals — and the company.

“It’s very friendly, and you eat healthy food every day,” she said. “Fridays are my favorite. They have a Shabbat — we’re dancing with the music, you know?”

Some centers even offer transportation to and from meal sites. DeMarois said the department’s efforts are bolstered by local agencies across California that replicate these services in their own communities.

The California Department of Aging has offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo.

To find meal programs and services for older adults, people can visit aging.ca.gov to connect with their local Area Agency on Aging.