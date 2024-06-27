Marijuana conviction in Maryland? Maybe there’s a job for you

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is looking to help people with a history of marijuana-related offenses to get jobs in the state’s legal cannabis industry. Gov. Wes Moore announced the new workforce development program on Thursday. It comes just a week after he signed an executive order pardoning people for more than 175,000 cannabis-related charges. The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be offered for free to eligible applicants as the statee looks to reduce barriers to employment. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting July 1. The state will offer training to people interested in the jobs, but it won’t be mandatory.

