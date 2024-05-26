The Padres rally for 4 runs in the 6th inning to beat the Yankees 5-2 and avoid another home sweep

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. had consecutive RBI singles in the four-run sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Yankees 5-2 Sunday to avoid being swept in consecutive home series.

Joe Musgrove pitched well for the Padres in his second start back from the injured list and Jeremiah Estrada (2-0) struck out five straight batters for the win.

Alex Verdugo homered in the ninth off Robert Suarez, the Yankees’ sixth long ball this series. Suarez was summoned in the eighth after Wandy Peralta walked two with two outs, and punched out Aaron Judge. Suarez allowed his first run since March 28 but remained perfect in 15th save chances.

The Padres trailed 1-0 entering the sixth and scored four runs on three singles, an error and two walks. It was their first lead at home since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on May 12. They never had the lead in being swept by the Colorado Rockies — who have the NL’s worst record — from May 13-15 before losing to the Yankees 8-0 and 4-1.

The Padres’ sixth-inning rally began with an error when second baseman Glyber Torres let Jake Cronenworth’s grounder go between his legs. Starter Clarke Schmidt (5-3) walked Manny Machado and made way for Victor González, who loaded the bases with a walk to pinch-hitter Donovan Solano. Jackson Merrill hit into a forceout that brought in Cronenworth, and Ha-Seong Kim’s bunt single brought in Machado for the lead.

With two outs, Luis Arraez hit an RBI single to center and Fernando Tatis Jr. greeted Dennis Santana with a swinging bunt for an RBI single.

Cronenworth and Machado hit consecutive doubles in the seventh.

Musgrove went 5 1/3 innings in his second start back from the injured list with elbow inflammation. He allowed one run and six hits, struck out five and walked none.

Musgrove was chased when Anthony Volpe singled with one out in the sixth, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games, and scored on Juan Soto’s double to right-center. Tatis, who won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last year in his first season in right field, took a bad route on the ball.

Musgrove was relieved by Estrada, who struck out Judge — who homered both Friday and Saturday nights — and Verdugo. Estrada then struck out the side in the seventh, starting with Giancarlo Stanton, who homered Friday night.

Schmidt allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.

Yankees starting pitchers have allowed two runs or fewer and thrown five-plus innings in 14 consecutive games, tying a major league record since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893,

Volpe’s hitting streak is the longest for the Yankees since Derek Jeter’s 19-game streak from Sept. 4-25, 2012.

The sellout crowd of 45,731 helped the Padres set the record for a three-game series at 134,081. The old record was set just two weekends ago with 133,970 against the Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will probably throw another batting practice sometime midweek in Tampa. The ace threw two 15-pitch innings in a simulated game on Saturday as he works to come back from a right elbow injury. “It seems like everything went according to plan yesterday, so we keep moving,” Boone said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (3-4, 3.29 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

Padres: RHP Michael King (4-4, 4.28) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 6.11).

