LA Rams trade WR Ben Skowronek to Texans in draft pick swap

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have traded receiver Ben Skowronek to the Houston Texans in a swap of late-round draft picks.

Houston got Skowronek and a seventh-round pick in 2026 for a sixth-round pick in 2026 in the trade announced Thursday.

Skowronek was a seventh-round draft choice from Notre Dame who played his way into a significant role on offense and special teams during his three seasons with the Rams.

He notably had two catches for 12 yards as a rookie in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory while playing 46 snaps on offense after Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury. He became a regular in coach Sean McVay’s offense during the Rams’ dismal 2022 season, catching 39 passes for 376 yards and even lining up extensively as a fullback while starting 11 games.

Skowronek primarily contributed last season on special teams, serving as a team captain for the Rams. He has 58 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in his three-year career.

