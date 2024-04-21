Red Stars win at Reign. Angel City tops Courage for its first home win of the year

By SUSIE RANTZ

Associated Press

Mallory Swanson had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Red Stars beat the Seattle Reign 2-1 on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Reign (1-4-0) have lost four straight for the first time since 2013.

Chicago (3-1-1) silenced the crowd at Seattle’s Lumen Field in the 4th minute. Swanson pulled two Reign defenders toward her on a breakaway before passing to Ally Schlegel, who took one touch in the box and shot into the left corner.

After her strike from distance went off the crossbar earlier in the half, Swanson got her goal in the 31st minute. Jenna Bike cut the ball back to Swanson, who dribbled to her left and scored with her left foot.

The Reign tried to rally in the second half. Chicago defender Tatumn Milazzo saved a shot off the line in the 59th minute, marking her second straight match with a goal-line save.

In the 79th, Seattle’s Tziarra King scored from outside the box shortly after subbing into the match, sending her shot into the upper right corner.

Reign goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, making her first regular-season start after Claudia Dickey was injured last week, made six saves.

Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher became the first in NWSL history at her position to reach 15,000 minutes.

ANGEL CITY 2, COURAGE 1

Claire Emslie scored twice and Angel City beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was Angel City’s first home win of the year.

After teammate Alyssa Thompson was fouled at the top of the box, Emslie snuck the ensuing free kick into the upper right corner to put Angel City (2-2-1) up in the 23rd minute.

In the 54th, Thompson sent a pass behind the defense for Emslie, who ran onto it and chipped her shot over Casey Murphy at the top of the box.

Tyler Lussi volleyed in a free kick at the back post in the 73rd minute, bringing it to 2-1.

The Courage (3-2-0) had 15 shots.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer