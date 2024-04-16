Ryan Weathers strikes out a career-high 10 as Marlins beat Giants 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Weathers struck out a career-high 10 before departing because of cramps in his left hand, and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Weathers (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. The left-hander warmed up for the seventh, but was replaced by Burch Smith.

“I threw a pitch and both my fingers stayed down,” Weathers said. “It felt like a cramp and then I threw another one and the fingers went down again. I was like, ‘Now is not the time to be cramping,’ but I’m just thankful it was just a cramp.”

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Weathers’ hand gestures in warmups was an immediate warning that his outing had ended.

“I hate to say it, but he was like throwing up gang signs when he was out there,” Schumaker said. “He had cramping in his hand and then in his legs. It was like a total body cramping. There was no way we could push him through. He did enough.”

Luis Arraez had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who improved to 4-14. Josh Bell also had two hits and scored a run.

“I just try to provide as much energy as possible to the club,” said Arraez, who has 10 hits in his last six games. “We have gone through a very difficult moment but like I tell the guys, just continue to play hard.”

Miami can earn its first series win of the season with a victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Chapman homered for San Francisco, which had won two of three. Jordan Hicks permitted two runs and three hits in five innings.

Miami went ahead to stay with three runs in the sixth against Ryan Walker (1-2) and Taylor Rogers. Bell scampered home when Tim Anderson bounced into a fielder’s choice. Arraez then made it 5-2 with a two-run single.

San Francisco got one back on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s RBI single off Smith in the seventh. But Nick Gordon responded with a run-scoring single for Miami in the bottom half.

Calvin Faucher got Wilmer Flores to ground into a double play in the seventh, and then worked the eighth. Tanner Scott handled the ninth for his second save.

The Giants jumped in front on Chapman’s solo drive in the second. It was Chapman’s fourth homer.

Flores added an RBI double in the third, but Miami tied it at 2 in the fourth. Bryan De La Cruz doubled in Arraez, and then stole third and raced home on a fielder’s choice grounder hit by Jesús Sánchez.

Hicks got through the first three innings on 31 pitches before a 37-pitch fourth.

“First few innings I felt it they were pretty smooth,” Hicks said. “They had some good ABs and just tried to limit the damage in the fourth. Glad to battle out of it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Placed C Christian Bethancourt (viral illness) on the 10-day injured list and promoted C Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Jacksonville. … LHP A.J. Puk (illness) was scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday, but his next outing is now targeted for Thursday’s series opener at the Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

RHP Keaton Winn (0-3, 5.06 ERA) will start for the Giants on Wednesday against Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 4.80 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb