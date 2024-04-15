Giants rally with 3 runs in 7th to beat NL-worst Marlins. Miami manager Skip Schumaker is tossed

MIAMI (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee had two hits, including a tying single in the seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the NL-worst Miami Marlins 4-3 on Monday night.

The Marlins fell to 3-14, and their frustration boiled over in the bottom of the eighth when plate umpire Laz Díaz ejected manager Skip Schumaker.

First, Schumaker emerged from the dugout and had a heated exchange with Díaz but wasn’t tossed. During Nick Gordon’s pinch-hit appearance, Schumaker again stepped onto the field and argued with Díaz before he was ejected.

Schumaker said his disagreement with the umpire stemmed from the clock usage when the Giants mistakenly planned to bring in Taylor Rogers instead of Camilo Doval with a runner on base in the eighth. Rogers remained in the bullpen, Doval entered and Schumaker felt the extended delay should have resulted in a pitch clock violation and awarded Gordon a 1-0 count.

“Obviously, they wanted Doval out there and Doval wasn’t coming out,” Schumaker said. “There’s extra time, obviously, because once you signal, you’re supposed to start the clock and come out. Rogers comes out. The clock starts. He called the wrong guy or the wrong guy came out.”

Díaz told a pool reporter that if a manager immediately indicates a mistake was made in calling in the wrong pitcher, he can change pitchers without penalty.

“(Schumaker) kept arguing about the pitch clock and that’s when I had to throw him out,” Díaz said.

Kyle Harrison (2-1) allowed three runs in six innings. The rookie left-hander gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out two.

“I just wanted to put up zeros and keep the team in the game,” Harrison said. “Felt great out there. Was happy to get six.”

Down 3-1, the Giants rallied with a three-run seventh against relievers George Soriano (0-1) and Andrew Nardi. Patrick Bailey’s sacrifice fly made it 3-2 before consecutive RBI singles from Lee and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores.

After Nardi got ahead 0-2, Flores lined a single to center that scored Nick Ahmed with the go-ahead run.

“He is a difficult left-hander to figure out,” Flores said in Spanish. “I just tried to make contact and not try to pull it.”

Tyler Rogers relieved Harrison and threw a scoreless seventh, and Ryan Walker got the first two outs in the eighth. Doval closed by first retiring Gordon on a groundout and then pitching a scoreless ninth for his second save.

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin credited Doval for dealing with Gordon’s lengthy at-bat while Schumaker and Díaz argued.

“I thought that was unbelievable and I told him that,” Melvin said. “That can mess you up a little bit. Not only having to come in and get the big out in the eighth but to have to come out and keep your composure in the ninth, I can’t be more impressed.”

Miami’s Edward Cabrera struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits over six innings in his season debut. The right-hander had been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement.

Cabrera became the second Marlins starter to complete six innings this season. Max Meyer did it twice before he was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday to make room for Cabrera on the roster.

Avisaíl García’s leadoff homer and Bryan De La Cruz’s two-run double in the second put Miami ahead 3-0.

The Giants narrowed the margin on Michael Conforto’s RBI single in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Placed infielder Jake Burger on the injured list because of a left intercostal muscle strain and recalled infielder Otto López from Jacksonville. … LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) experienced “dead arm” discomfort after his bullpen session, Schumaker said. … C Christian Bethancourt (illness) was not with the club.

UP NEXT

RHP Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.00 ERA) will start for the Giants on Tuesday. The Marlins will go with LHP Ryan Weathers (1-1, 2.57).

