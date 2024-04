Profar’s tiebreaking 3-run double in 7th inning lifts Padres to 6-3 victory over Dodgers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurickson Profar broke a seventh-inning tie with a three-run double, Jackson Merrill had three hits and the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 on Sunday to take two of three in their weekend series.

Profar’s bases-loaded drive off the center-field wall against J.P. Feyereisen (0-1) gave the Padres two straight series wins at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2013.

“We have a great team and they have a really good team over there,” Profar said. “For us to come in here and take two out of three, it’s a message.”

Profar’s big hit came after he had a heated confrontation with Dodgers catcher Will Smith at home plate during the fifth inning Saturday. The two exchanged words after Gavin Stone threw an inside pitch. Both benches cleared, but no punches were thrown.

It was Profar’s sixth double of the season, which is tied for the most in the majors among left fielders.

“He’s a glue guy for us. This guy’s got 10 years in the big leagues,” manager Mike Shildt said about Profar. “He did a nice job tonight with the three-run double. But beyond that, (Profar) is a pro and he’s a very big part of the San Diego Padres.”

The Padres took advantage of 14 walks issued by five Dodgers pitchers, the most San Diego has drawn in a nine-inning game. Ha-Seong Kim walked in each of his first four plate appearances and Xander Bogaerts drew three.

It was the most walks by Dodgers pitchers since they issued 16 against the Mets in a 1962 game. James Paxton walked eight in five-plus innings, the most by a Los Angeles starter since Matt Magill handed out nine free passes in a 2013 game against Colorado.

“It’s very alarming to watch the number of walks we had tonight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “You’re sort of trying to thread a needle every inning and try to play perfect baseball or make a perfect pitch, or have the ball hit at the right person in the right spot and hope it doesn’t find outfield grass. You’re playing with fire and you just can’t play that game.”

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Dodgers, who have dropped three of four.

Yuki Matsui (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief and Robert Suarez picked up his fifth save.

San Diego slugger Manny Machado opened the scoring with a solo homer in the fourth before the Dodgers answered with three runs in the home half.

Freddie Freeman led off with a double and scored on Smith’s base hit. Muncy followed by driving Yu Darvish’s fastball into the right-field seats.

It was Muncy’s fourth homer of the season and third in four games.

San Diego tied it at 3 in the sixth. After three straight walks to open the inning, one run scored when Luis Campusano grounded into a double play. Merrill then pulled the Padres even with an infield single.

The game started after a 36-minute rain delay, a rare second straight night a game was delayed at Dodger Stadium due to showers.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a three-game series Monday at Milwaukee. RHP Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.87 ERA) has allowed at least four runs in three of his four starts this season.

Dodgers: Host the Washington Nationals for three games. RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.25 ERA) gets the call in Monday’s series opener.

___

