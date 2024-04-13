Bogusz scores in each half as LAFC notches 2-2 draw with Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored a goal in each half to guide Los Angeles FC to a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers, who lost goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to a red card early in the second half on Saturday.

Evander had a goal and an assist to lead the Timbers (2-3-4), who are winless in their last five matches.

Portland opened the scoring for the first time in five matches when Felipe Mora took a through ball from Evander in the 11th minute and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. It was Mora’s third goal and Evander’s third assist this season.

LAFC (3-3-3) pulled even in the 21st minute after Bogusz used an assist from Timothy Tillman to send a left-footed kick from the left of the box to the bottom right corner.

The Timbers took a 2-1 lead in the 34th minute on a goal by Evander. Juan Mosquera set up Evander, who has scored in three straight matches and has four goals in six starts this season.

Momentum changed when Crépeau picked up a red card in the 48th minute.

James Pantemis replaced Crépeau in goal, leaving the Timbers a man down after subbing in for Mora. Bogusz drilled a right-footed shot off a free kick to the top left corner and LAFC knotted the score in the 51st minute. The 22-year-old midfielder has three goals already this year after scoring three times in 20 starts and 28 appearances as a rookie last season.

Crépeau saved one shot for Portland before exiting. Crépeau is in his first season with the Timbers after making 40 starts for LAFC the previous two seasons.

Hugo Lloris finished with two saves for LAFC. The 37-year-old rookie has started all nine matches for LAFC this season.

The Timbers, who rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit for a 3-3 draw on the road with Sporting Kansas City last week, have yielded 11 goals in the last five matches, going 0-3-2.

The series is tied at 5-5-6 since LAFC entered the league in 2018.

Portland travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. LAFC returns home to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

