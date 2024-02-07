Skip to Content
Disney to invest $1.5 billion in ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games to create games, entertainment

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, working with the game developer to create a “games and entertainment universe” that will feature games, shows and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.

“This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Disney said the two companies have already collaborated on “Fortnite” content, including the Marvel “Nexus War with Galactus,” which drew more than 15.3 million concurrent players.

