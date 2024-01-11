Utah hands UCLA fourth straight loss with near-historic 90-44 romp

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cole Bajema and Keba Keita scored 14 points apiece, Brandon Carlson added a double-double and Utah ended a seven-game losing streak to UCLA with a 90-44 victory on Thursday night.

The Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) just missed handing the Bruins (6-10, 1-4) their worst conference loss in program history. That came on Jan. 9, 1997, when Stanford rolled to a 48-point victory (109-61). UCLA has lost four in a row for the second time this season. They have not lost five straight since February 1990.

Bajema sank 4 of 7 from 3-point range for Utah. Keita came off the bench to hit 6 of 10 shots. Carlson finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, blocking three shots. Carlson is one of 21 players nationwide and the only member of the Pac-12 with at least 1,500 career points and 600 rebounds. Gabe Madsen had 11 points and five rebounds. Reserve Deivon Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, adding eight assists and four rebounds.

Carlson had seven points, eight rebounds and all three blocks in the first half, Keita scored seven and Utah took a 33-23 lead into intermission. Utah shot 40.7% and made 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. UCLA missed 20 of 30 shots from the floor, 8 of 9 from distance. The Bruins also missed 4 of 6 at the foul line.

Bajema hit two 3-pointers and scored eight, Keita added seven points in a 25-6 run to begin the second half and the Utes led 58-29 with 11:10 left. UCLA missed 10 of 12 shots during Utah’s run, including all four from distance. Bajema hit a 3-pointer to give Utah a 50-point lead (87-37) with 3:03 remaining. Ilane Fibleuit hit a 3-pointer and Brandon Williams hit a jumper in a 5-2 game-ending spurt to help the Bruins avoid their worst defeat. Dylan Andrews scored nine to lead UCLA.

Utah travels to play Stanford on Sunday. UCLA returns home to play Washington on Sunday.

