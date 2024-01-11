Powell’s 19 lead Sacramento State past Weber State 71-69

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Duncan Powell’s 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat Weber State 71-69 on Thursday night.

Powell added eight rebounds for the Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Zee Hamoda added 14 points while going 5 of 14 (2 for 10 from 3-point range), and also had five rebounds. Emil Skytta was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (11-5, 2-1) were led by Steven Verplancken Jr., who posted 30 points. Weber State also got 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals from Dillon Jones. In addition, KJ Cunningham had 10 points. The loss snapped the Wildcats’ six-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.