Porter scores 26, Pepperdine takes down Pacific 93-78

By The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 26 points as Pepperdine beat Pacific 93-78 on Thursday.

Porter was 11 of 17 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Waves (8-10, 1-2 West Coast Conference). Michael Ajayi added 21 points while shooting 10 for 17, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Houston Mallette was 6 of 16 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

Donovan Williams led the way for the Tigers (6-12, 0-3) with 13 points. Lesown Hallums added 13 points for Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.