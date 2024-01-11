Mogbo scores 19 to propel San Francisco past San Diego 83-63

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo’s 19 points helped San Francisco defeat San Diego 83-63 on Thursday night.

Mogbo also added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Dons (13-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Ndewedo Newbury scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added three blocks. Malik Thomas shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Wayne McKinney III led the way for the Toreros (10-8, 0-3) with 19 points. San Diego also got 16 points from Kevin Patton Jr.. In addition, PJ Hayes had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

San Francisco took the lead with 18:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Mogbo led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-31 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.