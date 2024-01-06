Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Right-hander Zach Plesac and Los Angeles Angels finalize $1 million, 1-year contract

By
Published 1:50 pm

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Zach Plesac and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts for Cleveland last season, then was designated for assignment on June 4 and assigned outright to Triple-A Columbus a week later. He went 5-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Clippers.

Plesac, a nephew of former big league pitcher Dan Plesac, was 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA in 83 starts and one relief appearance for Cleveland from 2019-23.

To open a roster spot, the Angels assigned left-hander Adam Kolarek outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content