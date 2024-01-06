Pope scores 29 as UC San Diego beats Cal State Fullerton 76-58

By The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope had 29 points in UC San Diego’s 76-58 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Pope added five rebounds for the Tritons (9-6, 3-0 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was 4-of-6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Tyler McGhie shot 3 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Titans (8-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Dominic Brewton, who finished with 18 points. CSU Fullerton also got 17 points and four steals from Max Jones. In addition, Donovan Oday finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.