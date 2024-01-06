Marciulionis leads Saint Mary’s (CA) past Loyola Marymount 68-64

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 22 points and secured the victory with a free throw with 1:00 left as the Gaels defeated Loyola Marymount 68-64 on Saturday night.

Marciulionis was 6-of-15 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (11-6, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Aidan Mahaney scored 14 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the foul line. Mitchell Saxen finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (7-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Will Johnston, who finished with 19 points and six assists. Justin Wright added 11 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Dominick Harris finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.