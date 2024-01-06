Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Marciulionis leads Saint Mary’s (CA) past Loyola Marymount 68-64

By
Published 8:43 pm

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 22 points and secured the victory with a free throw with 1:00 left as the Gaels defeated Loyola Marymount 68-64 on Saturday night.

Marciulionis was 6-of-15 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (11-6, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Aidan Mahaney scored 14 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the foul line. Mitchell Saxen finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (7-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Will Johnston, who finished with 19 points and six assists. Justin Wright added 11 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Dominick Harris finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content