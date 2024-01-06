Skip to Content
Blackshear scores 18 in Nevada’s 72-57 win over Fresno State

Published 6:27 pm

By The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat Fresno State 72-57 on Saturday night.

Blackshear also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Jarod Lucas scored 17 points, going 7 of 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Hunter McIntosh had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2) were led by Isaiah Pope, who recorded 18 points. Eduardo Andre added 12 points for Fresno State. Enoch Boakye also recorded nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

