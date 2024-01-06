Blackshear scores 18 in Nevada’s 72-57 win over Fresno State

By The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat Fresno State 72-57 on Saturday night.

Blackshear also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Jarod Lucas scored 17 points, going 7 of 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Hunter McIntosh had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2) were led by Isaiah Pope, who recorded 18 points. Eduardo Andre added 12 points for Fresno State. Enoch Boakye also recorded nine points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.