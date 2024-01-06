Bal scores 28 as Santa Clara takes down Pepperdine 78-72

By The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Adama Bal had 28 points in Santa Clara’s 78-72 victory against Pepperdine on Saturday.

Bal shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (11-6, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 12 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Johnny O’Neil had 11 points and was 3-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Michael Ajayi finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves (7-10, 0-2). Jevon Porter added 14 points for Pepperdine. In addition, Houston Mallette had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.