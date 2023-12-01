Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Oakland Athletics pitcher Ken Waldichuk undergoes elbow procedure

By
Published 6:36 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics left-hander Ken Waldichuk underwent a procedure to remove scar tissue from his pitching elbow to help alleviate pain he experienced after his final start this past season.

Waldichuk pitched Sept. 29 on the road against the Los Angeles Angels and then began experiencing discomfort. He was later diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain and an ulnar collateral ligament sprain following an MRI exam, the A’s said Friday.

The 25-year-old Waldichuk was first examined by Dr. Mike Freehill at Stanford and then also by Dr. Neil ElAttrache. Waldichuk chose to go the conservative route for rehab and had the Tenex procedure with Dr. Steve Yoon on Oct. 17 to remove the scar tissue. He had a follow-up PRP injection to the flexor tendon on Oct. 24 and is now receiving physical therapy.

There is no timetable yet for when he might resume throwing.

Waldichuk was 4-9 with a 5.36 ERA in 35 appearances and 22 starts with one save over 141 innings for the A’s in 2023, his first full big league season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content