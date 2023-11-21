Suspect fires at Southern California deputies and is fatally shot as home burns, authorities say

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Southern California shot and killed a man who fired a gun at them during an hours-long standoff that ended with him fleeing a burning home, authorities said Tuesday.

The man died at the scene Monday night. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting began after investigators with the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Gang/Narcotics Division went to a home in Upland, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to serve a search warrant for drugs and guns, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Investigators contacted two people at the home but a third person inside began shooting at them, the statement said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Upland police arrived and crisis negotiators tried for several hours to convince the man — who was now alone in the home — to come outside, but he refused and fired several more shots, authorities said.

A sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division team using “less-lethal tactics” also failed to force the man from the building, the Sheriff’s Department said.

More than six hours into the standoff, the home caught fire and the man came outside, where he was shot and killed, the statement said.

His name and other details about the shooting weren’t immediately released.

No deputies or police officers were hurt.