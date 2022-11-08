Skip to Content
Stoker facing Hart in November General Election for 37th Assembly District seat

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Current Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart and former County Supervisor Mike Stoker face off in the 37th Assembly District seat in the November General Election.

Both candidates are headed to their campaign parties on election day.

The Anchor Rose is where Stoker’s campaign party is set to take place.

Harts campaign party will be at the Timber Restaurant in Goleta.

Stoker wants to address homelessness by making mental health a priority.

Hart said he's proud to contribute to a growing community.

If elected, both candidates said they'll fight for the community.

Stoker says he plans to be here at the anchor rose for several hours.

For live election results, visit: keyt.com/your-vote.

For live election interactives, see:

And lastly, for more local voter resources, visit: keyt.com/voterguide 

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

