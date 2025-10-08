Special Election Vote-By-Mail Voting Has Begun

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – County elections offices started mailing out vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters on Monday, Oct. 6.

Voters are already returning them to ballot drop-off locations that include the white boxes outside polling places and U.S. Postal Offices and U.S.P.S. boxes.

Gyda Boyd said she got her ballot in the mail Wednesday but isn't ready to cast her ballot.

Bruce Murdock said his ballot arrived on Wednesday morning and he dropped it off in the afternoon.

Murdock said he prefers to drop it inside the Santa Barbara County Elections office.

"I come right here I see it, the guy said 'yes, here it is and I want you to put it in the bin,'" said Murdock.

If the ballot goes to the Post Office it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12.

It is not too late to register for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.

There is only one item on the ballot. It is Proposition 50.

A 'yes' vote would allow a Democratic majority to redistrict for the elections beginning in 2026.

It needs a simple majority or more than 50 percent of the vote to pass.

A UC Santa Barbara student is trying to register students before the election.

"Our goal is to make sure students understand that it is so important that their voice is heard," said Antonio Gonzalez-Bradford.

In-person voting options are available in every county and polls will be open on Nov. 4th, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a voter information guide visit https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov

Your News Channel will have more on voting in the Special Election tonight the news.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.