Hundreds of drivers affected as Alisal Fire forces closure to Highway 101

<i>Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images</i><br/>Smoke fills the sky as the Alisal fire burns in the distance on Monday
BUELLTON, Calif. - Highway 101 between Buellton and Goleta have been closed due to the Alisal Fire.

Hundreds of drivers who use the 101 to commute have been affected by the road closure.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire atop a mountain peak in Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon.

The fire first sparked in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Alisal Reservoir.

Caltrans planned to close Highway 101 in both directions as the fire burned its way down the hillside toward the freeway.

Highway 101 has been closed from Highway 1 at Las Cruces and Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

